Center on MSU-Meridian campus named for U.S. rep

A new advisement and career services center at the Mississippi State University-Meridian campus will now bear the name of late U.S. Rep. G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery,

The facility, which opened in 2016, was dedicated in Montgomery’s name - a Meridian native and MSU alumnus - during a ceremony Friday at the MSU-Meridian College Park campus.

The center receives funding from MSU and the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation and now occupies the space that formerly housed the Barnes and Noble bookstore.

A media release from MSU says the center serves as a “front door” for the College Park campus, which provides academic advisers to help students transitioning from a two-year college to a four-year degree program.

The Career Center’s aim is to help students find employment and internship opportunities, prepare resumes and improve job interview skills.

To date, the foundation has donated roughly $620,000 to MSU, which builds upon gifts Montgomery made to the university for student scholarships before his death in 2006.