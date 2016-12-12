Center of attention: Players look to fill Clayborn's shoes at MSU next season

This holiday season, Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is making a list and checking it twice. He’s hoping to find a center that fits just right.

As the Bulldogs continue preparations for their Dec. 26 tilt against Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl, the career of senior center Jamaal Clayborn is drawing to a close. Clayborn has been a two-year starter for MSU. He has been right in the middle of the action the last two seasons as he has snapped the football to quarterbacks Dak Prescott in 2015 and Nick Fitzgerald this year, helping them put together two of the best campaigns by signal callers in school history.

