Catch-A-Dream to hold holiday open house

The Starkville branch of the Catch-A-Dream Foundation will ring in the holiday season with a Christmas open house on Dec. 6.

The event is open to the public, and will run from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. The foundation is located at 2485 Ennis Road in Starkville. The evening of fellowship will show off new improvements made at the lodge, according to Catch-A-Dream CEO Martin W. Brunson.

Catch-A-Dream looks to provide unique hunting and fishing experiences for children 18-years-old or younger that have a life threatening illness. The foundation looks to fill the gap created when the Make-A-Wish Foundation established national policy that does not permit hunting.

A designated Catch-A-Dream host accompanies each family and, together with outfitters and local volunteers, facilitate their dream experience, love and nurture them through the strong personal relationships that inevitably are forged in the lodge, on the stream or in the woods, according to the group's website.

The foundation was based on the Mississippi State University campus from 2003 to 2012, and now the group occupies a 43-acre property seven miles southwest of Starkville.