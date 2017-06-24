Cat of the Week: Thompson

Meet Thompson!

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Mix

Age: 1y 5m Gender: Male

Color: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Size: Small

Declawed: No

You have to admit, there's something about a gentleman in a tweed hat that's utterly charming.

Thompson is so charming he even meows in a British accent. He enjoys playing with other cats, loves to be held, and is so affectionate that he even licks like a dog. He’d love a home where his humans love laughing—whether it be at him or with him!

Come meet this awesome cat today at Oktibbeha County Humane Society, and take home your very own aristocat.