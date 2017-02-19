Cat of the Week: Temperance

Say hello to Temperance the 2-year-old domestic short haired cat! This laid-back kitty absolutely looooves belly rubs and will make sure to roll over just that little bit more to make it easier to her benefactors! She also gets along well with other cats, choosing to laze around on the floor of the cat room napping. The fluffy feline is always happy for people to pet her and will patiently meow to her two legged friends for anything she doesn’t like! Temperance is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. Temperance is happily napping right now but is more than happy to wake up to greet you so come visit her today!

Temperance is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.