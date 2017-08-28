Cat of the Week: Tabi

Tabi says, “I may not be the sleekest, or the most unique looking, but please won’t you give me a chance anyway? I’ll love you for years to come.”

This scruffy kitty loves attention, and would like to find herself in a home where books aren’t judged by their covers. Literal books are also a plus—we could see her curling up in a bookworm’s lap, purring softly while they turn the pages. Tabi is housed with another cat, so she’d likely do fine in a multi-cat household with a proper introduction. Come meet Tabi at Oktibbeha County Humane Society!

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair / Mix

Age: 1 year old

Gender: Female

Color: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Size: Small

Declawed: No

