Cat of the Week: Tabi

By: 
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Staff Writer
Monday, August 28, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS

Tabi says, “I may not be the sleekest, or the most unique looking, but please won’t you give me a chance anyway? I’ll love you for years to come.”

This scruffy kitty loves attention, and would like to find herself in a home where books aren’t judged by their covers. Literal books are also a plus—we could see her curling up in a bookworm’s lap, purring softly while they turn the pages. Tabi is housed with another cat, so she’d likely do fine in a multi-cat household with a proper introduction. Come meet Tabi at Oktibbeha County Humane Society!

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair / Mix

Age: 1 year old 

Gender: Female

Color: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Size: Small

Declawed: No
 

Category: