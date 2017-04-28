Cat of the Week: Sweetie
Friday, April 28, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Mix
Age: 6m 6d Gender: Female
Color: White / Black
Spayed/Neutered: Yes
Size: Small
Declawed: No
There's a reason we chose the name "Sweetie" for this petite white cat--she has the most affable personality in the cat room. When volunteers come to say hit to her, she rubs up against the bars, and meows with delight when they open up her cage to give her attention. She'd love a home where she could snuggle up on a nice warm lap and settle in for a night of watching Netflix.
Come meet Sweetie today at Oktibbeha County Humane Society, and bring home your new snuggle buddy!
