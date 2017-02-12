Cat of the Week: Maggie

Come say hi to the regal beauty that is Maggie! This laid back 3 year old domestic shorthaired cat is always ready to soak up any attention pointed her way from her two legged visitors and arches her back as far as it can go in order to maximize the petting capacity! She responds to the attention given to her by immediately presenting all the love she can give to her benefactors! The social feline is incredibly patient and even responds to tail pulling with love, so she would be the perfect addition to any forever family with children! This curious friend also enjoys toys and the company of other cats! When not resting, she is perfectly content to have supported holding and responds to such with extra cuddling! Maggie is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption.

Maggie is always ready for visitors so come see her today!

Maggie is just one of the many pets that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.