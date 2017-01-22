Cat of the Week: Jerry

Who is always ready to play and meet new people? Jerry the 5.5-month-old domestic short haired cat, that’s who! This lovable male feline hasn’t met a two-legged friend he hasn’t liked, and is always purring as soon as he is picked up! Jerry is also excited for extended cuddle time with his two legged friends and relishes every minute of meeting new people! He also enjoys the company of other cats, as his innate curiosity, playfulness, and cuddliness allows him to enjoy other four legged felines to the fullest! Jerry is up to date on his vaccinations and preventatives, and will be microchipped and neutered upon adoption. Jerry is always ready to meet new friends so come meet him today!

Jerry is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.