Cat of the Week: Blossom

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Mix

Age: 1y Gender: Female

Color: Black

Spayed/Neutered: No

Size: Small

Declawed: No

She’s as fresh as a spring breeze—as pretty and delicate as that first Magnolia blossom.

Blossom is friendly, sweet, and laid back. She enjoys being held, and her panther-like beauty and fresh take on the world will keep you entranced for hours. Blossom would love a home where she could look out at the world from a safe window, and spend her days lounging on comfy furniture.

Come give Blossom a second spring—meet her at Oktibbeha County Humane Society today.