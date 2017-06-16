Cat of the Week: Blossom
By:
Oktibbeha County Humane Society
Friday, June 16, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Mix
Age: 1y Gender: Female
Color: Black
Spayed/Neutered: No
Size: Small
Declawed: No
She’s as fresh as a spring breeze—as pretty and delicate as that first Magnolia blossom.
Blossom is friendly, sweet, and laid back. She enjoys being held, and her panther-like beauty and fresh take on the world will keep you entranced for hours. Blossom would love a home where she could look out at the world from a safe window, and spend her days lounging on comfy furniture.
Come give Blossom a second spring—meet her at Oktibbeha County Humane Society today.
Category: