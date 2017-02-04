Cat of the Week: Ambrosia

Come have a taste of Ambrosia! This heavenly 1 year and 4-month-old domestic short haired cat has a fine appreciation for soft things and will curl up and take naps on those wondrous items for hours! The white and orange calico thoroughly enjoys a good petting session with visitors and volunteers as well! She is also a lower energy cat who spends most of her days relaxing and watching the entertainment of the cat room, but she also doesn’t mind the company of other four legged feline friends either! Ambrosia is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. Ambrosia would love to see you so come visit her today!

Ambrosia is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am-5:30pm. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.