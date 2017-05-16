Carver wins Ward 1 GOP runoff, will face Williams in June

Republican incumbent Ben Carver defeated political newcomer Jason Camp on Tuesday in the Republican Primary Runoff for the Ward 1 seat on the Starkville Board of Aldermen.

Carver won by a total of 147 to 124, with three affidavit ballots left.

Despite turnout barely cracking 200 votes on Primary Day earlier this month, the runoff saw a much better turnout, with nearly 300 votes cast in the Ward 1 Republican Primary.

Carver - who is seeking his third term on the Board - said he felt refreshed following the victory, which came on the heels of a contentious primary that saw two different results in favor of both Republican candidates before being sent to a runoff.

“Traditionally, the person that carried this primary has carried the Ward and I saw that in my first race,” Carver said. “People know my character and understand I’ve been their voice for Ward 1 for the last 8 years.

Carver then thanked Camp for running a clean and fair race.

“We are steamrolling,” Carver said. “I have a lot of people on the Democratic side helping me now. The General Election is non-partisan, and I expect voter turnout to be really high on the next one.”

Camp said he ran a campaign he could be proud of and will spend months thanking those who supported him along the way.

“Tonight's outcome on the surface may seem unsuccessful, but over the last few months, this campaign has resulted in Ward 1 having a restored sense of representation from our Alderman,” Camp said. We have seen an increase in responsiveness and improvements. I hope this election will serve as a reminder that residents of Ward 1 want an active and responsive alderman over the next four years.”

Camp did not comment on future political aspirations, but said he looks forward to being an engaged citizen in Starkville.

“I look forward to helping improve our community and building a stronger Starkville by being an active citizen in this great community,” Camp said.

Carver will now look to defeat Democratic challenger Christine Williams in the June 6 General Election.

Williams said her next move will be to go back through the Ward and try to identify where she can pick up any additional votes.

“My goal is to still get out and meet anyone I haven’t met and just go back and talk to as many people as iIve already talked to and go from there,” Williams said.