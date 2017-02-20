Carthage native named Miss Maroon and White 2017

Sydney Ogletree, a freshman Elementary Education major from Carthage, was chosen out of 33 young women to be Miss Maroon and White 2017.

The program was held on the Mississippi State University campus on Friday, Feb. 17 in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium.

Ogletree is the daughter of Brad and Mikki Ogletree.

Starkville was represented by senior Roxanne Raven, a Political Science major and the daughter of Matt Raven and Ann Rashmir-Raven and junior Mamie Coleman Rybolt, a Human Development and Family Sciences major and the daughter of Chess and Carrie Rybolt.

This year’s contestants also represented Alabama, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.