Carr's role expected to grow with MSU volleyball

Mississippi State volleyball coach David McFatrich admitted he made a mistake not giving Khris Carr more playing time last year.

He said that’s going to change this season.

When the Bulldogs open the SMU Doubletree Invitational Friday, Carr is expected to be the starting outside hitter and be a factor for MSU.

McFatrich is looking forward to seeing the former Starkville High School Lady Yellowjacket perform on the court.

“I’m expecting her to be fearless,” McFatrich said. “I’m expecting her to reach high, be aggressive and I’m expecting her to do the things she’s done in the last 10-12 days of preseason. She’s done a great job.”

Carr is one of four returning Bulldogs this season, so McFatrich is counting on her to provide leadership on a team with nine new faces.

McFatrich said Carr has come a long way from the little girl he met when he was hired at MSU. He will never forget that day.

“It was January 12th in 2015 the day of the press conference,” McFatrich said. “After (the press conference was over), this girl walks up to me. She looks up to me and I look down to her and she said, ‘coach, I’m Khristian Carr,’ and I said, ‘hey little girl how are you doing?’ (She said) ‘I’m doing fine. I’m playing for you this year.’ I said. ‘you are?’

“That little girl has become a beast and it’s so cool for me to see. To be a great volleyball player, it is almost impossible to not play at a good club program and become really, really good. I’ve seen her grow up as a person and as a player.”

Only two players on the MSU roster enter their third year under McFatrich and they are Carr and Payton Harris.

Even though the youth of the Bulldogs is evident with seven freshmen, McFatrich believes he has more of a fingerprint on what’s going on this season.

“We have a plan,” McFatrich said. “We know where we were. We know where we are going and the type of players we are recruiting. We are finally caught up on recruiting.

“It feels like we’ve got more traction, a better sense of direction for the team, what the team needs and what we need in this conference. We’ve got big aspirations. We want to do things we’ve never done here before and I feel like we have players here that will help us do that.”

Harris has watched as players have come and gone over the last four years. She, like Carr, have even gone through a head-coaching change.

Even though there are so many newcomers, Harris has enjoyed getting to know them and seeing them develop over the offseason.

“I want to make it an easy transition for them because it’s having to learn everyone new again,” Harris said. “These girls are great and they are adjusting very quickly. We’ve really gotten lucky with the girls we’ve gotten.”

MSU will take on host SMU at 12:30 p.m. and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Dallas, Texas.