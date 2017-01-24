Career health care worker qualifies to run for Ward 7 seat

A new face could soon be representing Ward 7 on the Starkville Board of Alderman.

Ann Moore, a career health care worker, qualified earlier this month to enter the race for Ward 7. Moore says the area she seeks to represent is in dire need of attention - attention should would give if elected to office.

"For the past eight years, Ward 7 has not seen much improvement," Moore said in a press release. "(Ward 7) has received several traffic devices and very little improvement in other areas. There are several drainage issues for the residents of Northside Drive and West Main Street. These drainage issues have not been addressed."

Moore also said while the city has seen growth in many areas, the west side of the city, which includes Ward 7, has been largely ignored.

Moore has been employed with Mississippi Ability in Healthcare for the past twelve years, and worked in the health care field for over 25 years.

"I look forward to asking the residents of Ward 7 for their support to represent them and our community," she said.

Alderman Henry Vaughn, Sr. - a Democrat - currently represents Ward 7 and will be on the ballot running against Moore, along with Republican Roben Dawkins.