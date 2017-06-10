Car wash concept to open second Starkville location at former Denny's site

Another Starkville eatery has closed its door for good and plans are in the works to add a different type of business to the lot on Highway 12 next door to Shipley’s Do-Nuts.

Signs on each customer entrance of the Starkville Denny’s reads: “Denny’s of Starkville is now closed. We thank you for your patronage.”

The Denny’s sign facing out onto Highway 12 now features a “coming soon” banner for Super Sonic Carwash.

Super Sonic Carwash has one Starkville location near the intersection of Industrial Park Road and Highway 12.

The company also has a location in Columbus.

Starkville’s Super Sonic Supervisor Adrian Williams told the SDN the company would maintain its current location and add an additional location where Denny’s is located on Highway 12.

Calls to Denny’s corporate officer were not returned over the weekend and the number for the Starkville location is no longer in service.

The closing of the Starkville location leaves only four Denny’s in Mississippi, with the closest restaurant to Starkville located in Pearl. Denny’s can also be found in Greenville, Gulfport and Ocean Springs.