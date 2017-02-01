Cannizaro's MSU squad prepares for season

Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro and his Bulldogs began practicing last Friday in preparation for their upcoming season.

After a full weekend of practice, Cannizaro evaluated his club.

This year the Bulldogs look to defend their Southeastern Conference championship, however this will be no simple task as they lost 12 men from their roster last year to the MLB draft, and look to field a team of mostly underclassmen this season. This will include a bullpen consisting of two redshirt and five true freshmen.

When asked about the youth of his team, the rookie head coach responded with optimism, stating he looks to bring about a “change in culture” from that of previous head coach John Cohen.

