Cannizaro settling into new role as MSU baseball coach

A few weeks have passed already since Andy Cannizaro was selected as Mississippi State’s new head baseball coach back on Nov. 5.

He’s been sporting his maroon and white for nearly a full month now, but Cannizaro had to pinch himself a time or two in the beginning to make sure everything was real.

“There were several times out there the first couple of days of fall (practice) here where I just found myself kind of chuckling,” Cannizaro said. “I was thinking, ‘How cool is this right now? Here we are in the middle of practice and man, I am the head baseball coach at Mississippi State. This is incredible.’”

For more on Cannizaro and the Bulldogs, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.