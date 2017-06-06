Cannizaro: 'No quit' in Bulldogs

Had the deck been stacked any higher against Mississippi State’s baseball team, it would have come crashing down.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, they had a Jack of all trades in Cody Brown, an Ace on the mound in pitcher Konnor Pilkington, a King behind the dish with catcher Josh Lovelady and everyone else filled their part in the rest of the collection. When those cards were turned over, they showed all hearts.

After losing game one of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional, MSU had to fight off rain and all three teams in a two-day span that will go down as one of the greatest feats in the history of the program.

A depleted pitching staff, a first-time head coach and a scrappy bunch of hitters found a gasp of breath to throw more punches and connect a knockout blow on host Southern Miss in a doubleheader sweep on Monday for the regional crown.

“These guys never, ever quit," State head coach Andy Cannizaro said. "There’s never a game that they don’t think they’re going to win. I can’t begin to tell everybody out there how proud I am of the effort that they’ve given our entire staff all year. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done so far.”

The team took the shape of its coach from day one and hasn’t stopped the fight ever since. Cannizaro has preached to his team to never give up no matter the circumstance and that was personified in Hattiesburg.

There were plenty of reasons for the Bulldogs to pack it in. A decision to start Cole Gordon instead of Pilkington in game one against South Alabama backfired with Gordon lasting just two innings in a 6-3 loss.

Then came the rain.

Saturday’s games were a wash pushing the second day of the tournament to Sunday. Pilkington pitched a strong seven innings against Illinois-Chicago, but MSU had to hold on to survive a 5-4 scare. The Bulldogs then had to come back that night with the season on the line again to face off with a South Alabama team that had already delivered them a loss.

Denver McQuary and Peyton Plumlee combined to give up just four hits to a power-hitting Jaguar lineup. They also put the dangerous one through four hitters in the lineup down for the count with an 0-for-14 night. The bats came alive as well with home runs from Hunter Stovall, Cody Brown and Gordon. It was game on.

The story of the tournament came in game one of the Monday championship series. A nearly five-hour rain delay pushed the start time of the game back and put all the pressure on junior pitcher Jacob Billingsley.

The former Magnolia Heights pitcher had been less than reliable for the full season and hadn’t pitched past five innings in a game in his career. In this game, he had to give MSU quality innings to give it a chance for a second game. He gave them more.

“He was unbelievable," Bulldog Brent Rooker said of Billingsley. "Any time a guy comes out and throws a complete game in the postseason, it’s a really special performance. (With) the way he was throwing, it was fantastic.”

A complete game against one of the top offenses nationally gave MSU its chance. Billingsley scattered six hits and threw eight-straight scoreless innings after the first as the Bulldogs slugged two more home runs including a huge three-run blast for Lovelady to set the tone.

In the night cap, MSU carried the momentum but Southern Miss took it back with an early 5-1 lead. Gordon got his second chance at redemption but lasted only 0.2 innings sending MSU’s short bullpen into motion in just the first inning.

Trey Jolly kept the Bulldogs in it quieting the rabid Golden Eagle faithful and their power offense’s bats enough to stay in the game. Jolly threw 3.1 innings with only a run surrendered and Brown’s three-run homer in the fifth cut the game to one run.

As Spencer Price followed suit with his successful stint out of the pen, State’s bats weren’t getting any quieter. The Bulldogs continued to get on base just missing opportunities to break through before Rooker gave them a two-run single on a baseball that fell between three defenders in the eighth. It was 7-6 and MSU had Riley Self waiting in the wings.

“Those guys were outstanding,” Cannizaro said of his pitchers in game two. “It’s just been a total team effort by the pitching staff and the resolve of that group has been incredible. It’s been that way since we got together this year.”

Self threw two scoreless frames to close the game for his eighth save and the dugout exploded in celebration with the super regional berth.

The Bulldogs had a heavy influence on the All-Regional team. Stovall, Gridley, Brown, Jake Mangum and Billingsley all made the team with Brown earning Most Outstanding Player after belting two home runs, driving in seven runs and producing 10 hits in the five-game span.

As magical as the run was in Hattiesburg, MSU has more daunting tasks ahead. It starts with Baton Rouge and the red hot LSU Tigers this weekend. A Saturday super regional start of 8 p.m. will begin under the lights at Alex Box Stadium, a place MSU’s coach is very familiar with after his last two years in the dugout as an assistant.

“LSU is a special place," Cannizaro said. "It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere this weekend, but the cool thing about it is our guys are ready for it. They’re not going to be scared, (and) they’re not going to be intimidated. They wanted to go to LSU this whole week.”