Candidates for election commissioner weigh in

Starkville residents got a chance to hear from nearly all of the candidates for Oktibbeha County's five election commissioner districts Wednesday at an early morning forum at The Mill at MSU.

Three of the five districts feature candidates running unopposed, with District 1 and District 3 seeing races between Greg Fulgham, Republican, and Judy Goodman, Democrat, in District 1; and Myles Carpenter, Republican, and Paul Short, Democrat, in District 3.

For more on the candidates, see the Oct. 20 edition.