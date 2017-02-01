Campus vigil held following travel ban

More than 200 people attended an on-campus vigil Wednesday night in support of those recently impacted by new restrictions on travel and immigration.

Candles were handed out to those in attendance and many brought handmade signs to the Junction on the Mississippi State campus. Earlier this week, MSU president Mark Keenum released a statement saying there are 80 students at MSU who are from the seven countries listed by the executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 27.

The Religious Diversity Organization organized the vigil, which featured several guest speakers that provided their own perspective on the highly contentious issue.

Katherine Klein, equality advocacy coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, represented the ACLU among the crowd.

"As (immigrants and refugees) can see tonight, there are people in their community that will stand up for them and that they should not feel alone," she said.

Klein said the event was a show of support of the local Muslim and immigrant communities.

"We are really excited to see the support down here and that people really recognize what our president is doing is immoral and wrong," she said.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter told the SDN that the university values everyone's right to stand up for what they believe in, and will continue to provide a safe forum for free speech.

"We're always encouraged when our students have the courage of their convictions, whatever side of the political fence they fall on," he said.

Reverend Bert Montgomery of University Baptist Church said he felt compelled to be at the event to stand in solidarity with the local Muslim community.

"We consider our Muslim brothers and sisters our neighbors, so this is just a sign of support and we feel this is our Christian responsibility," he said.

Chip Malone, a 22-year-old Sports Business Major at MSU, stood in the crowd and held a white poster with black marker writing that read "STANDING UP FOR A BETTER TOMORROW."

The message Malone said he wanted to send was one of compassion for those living under fear and uncertainty moving forward.

"You don't have to be afraid," he said. "There are people in this country who are not afraid and who love them, who care about them, want them here and just because the president doesn't, it doesn't mean we are this country that supports hate and unfair treatment."