Campus radio station rolls out upgrades

Changes are coming to a frequency near you.

Mississippi State University’s radio station WMSV recently implemented a wide range of upgrades to help boost its profile and coverage area.

MSU said in a press release on Friday that the station at 91.1 has officially replaced the original broadcast transmitter, which has been in use since 1994.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter, who also serves as the administrator of the station, said the change represents a generational upgrade of the university’s basic radio broadcast equipment.

“We’re grateful to MSU President Mark Keenum for his support,” Salter said. “I also appreciate Anthony Craven, David Garraway, Mike Godwin, and Barry Hughes for their hard work and leadership in this project.”

The station also made upgrades to its studio-transmitter link that sends audio from WMSV’s studio on Tracy Drive to the transmitter and tower.

Craven said the new equipment and upgrades will “create an all-digital sound and ensure we are reaching 100 percent of our broadcast coverage area at all times.”

He then said the station will be more “environmentally friendly” due to the energy that will be saved by the operation.

The station has also updated it’s website and added a new digital modulation monitor for improved, more consistent sound quality.