Campaign looks to improve J.L. King Center

In a bid to renovate the roof at West Side Park's J.L. King Center, the Holiday Helping Hands campaign launched a fundraising effort earlier this week.

Estimates sit at $28,000 to fix the new roof, and the fundraiser is seeking pledges by Dec. 28 for the project. At least 28 businesses, churches and community groups have pledged support to the project, according to a Helping Hands news release.

Climate Control has committed to removing the heating and air conditioning unites, and replace both units.

Community organizer Joan Butler has secured over $500,000 in grant funding to provide literacy, health, job preparation and violence prevention programs at the center. The drive was prompted after no grant funds could be used for building repairs.

To donate, visit http://bit.ly/2gEWsE8.