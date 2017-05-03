Camp wins Ward 1 GOP Primary, Carver challenges votes

The tightest primary race for the Starkville Board of Aldermen was decided at the local level on Wednesday, but the results are currently being challenged in a race determined by one vote.

The Ward 1 Republican Primary saw political newcomer Jason Camp, 29, defeat two-term incumbent Ben Carver, 36, by a vote of 104-103. Three affidavit ballots were processed and ultimately rejected by election commissioners on Wednesday.

One affidavit was thrown out before the remaining two were rejected due to a date not being put on the back of the ballots by poll workers. Carver said on Wednesday he is already in the process of challenging the results with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office and is currently waiting on a certification letter from the election.

Turnout was low for the GOP Primary Tuesday, mostly due to the Democratic Primary for the mayoral race. Voters are not allowed to participate in both primaries per state law.

“I think I lost the election due to a poll worker’s mistake,” Carver said Wednesday. “Two affidavits were not included because a poll worker didn’t write the date on the affidavit and both were voters of mine, so I think I won the election.”

Carver then said if the votes are counted, he will ultimately be the winner.

“If they allow them to count their votes, I won by one,” Carver said. “Both individuals said they would testify because they want their vote counted.”

Camp said in a statement to the SDN that too many elections around the state in recent history have come down to what the two Republican candidates are experiencing now.

“Today is the first step in restoring strong representation to the people of Ward 1,” Camp said. “I hope that voters will stay engaged over the next month and return to the polls on June 6 to help elect a strong conservative to represent Ward 1 over the next four years.”

Considering the slim margin of victory, Camp said he wants to challenge all candidates, voters and election officials to closely examine voting procedures to ensure elections are conducted in line with state law.

Democratic Ward 1 candidate Christine Williams, 44, told the SDN Wednesday that she feels confident going into the June 6 General Election, regardless of who she faces.

“I think it's an advantage to me that I know what I need to do going forward and presumably there’s some confusion on the other side,” Williams said. “The definite take on this is that if you care about local politics, then go vote. Every single vote mattered in this.”