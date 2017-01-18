Calipari brags on Howland's Bulldogs

If anyone knows good basketball when he sees it, it’s Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

In his 24-year collegiate coaching career, the veteran has guided six teams to the Final Four and and won a national championship. On a yearly basis, the veteran leader has Kentucky in the national title discussion.

So on Tuesday night, moments after Calipari’s Wildcats survived a huge scare at Humphrey Coliseum when they held on to beat Mississippi State 88-81, the praise Calipari heaped on the Bulldogs and where he believes they are ultimately headed spoke volumes.

He believes MSU isn’t just going in the right direction, but that the Bulldogs are close to fully arriving.

“What (Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland) has done, just now in his second year (at MSU), the hats are off to them,” Calipari said.

