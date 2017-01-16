Byrne 's hiring at Alabama made official

Greg Byrne is returning to the Southeastern Conference as Alabama's athletic director after running Arizona's athletic department since 2010.

The university announced Monday that Byrne, currently the Wildcats' vice president for athletics, will take over March 1. Bill Battle announced his retirement as Alabama's athletic director Sunday night.

"We knew Bill was considering a change, and we wanted to hire someone who can assume that mantle of leadership and continue the tradition of success that Bill and so many others before him have established," Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said. He added that Byrne is "uniquely qualified for this role."

The 45-year-old Byrne was Mississippi State's athletic director from 2008-10 before leaving for Arizona. He hired Wildcats football coach Rich Rodriguez and the Bulldogs' Dan Mullen.

