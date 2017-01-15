Byrne expected to become next Alabama AD

Multiple internet reports late Sunday night had former Mississippi State Athletic Director Greg Byrne close to taking the same position at the University of Alabama.

The announcement could come from Tuscaloosa as early as today.

Greg Hansen of The Arizona Daily Star reported that Byrne, who is now the AD at the University of Arizona, was expected to replace Bill Battle at Alabama. Jeff Stevens, a booster at Arizona, confirmed Byrne's departure to the Arizona Daily Star Sunday night.

The Alabama athletic department released the news late Sunday night that Battle had announced plans to retire from his position to assume a new role as Special Assistant to the President.

