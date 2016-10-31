Busy United Way fall campaign underway

The United Way of North Central Mississippi has officially kicked off its fall fundraising schedule, and the drive to boost area food pantries is underway with United We Feed through Nov. 19.

The food drive is aimed at helping restock pantries headed into the winter months, and see's a multi-week effort with multiple food collection points across Starkville. Along with the food drive, the organization will host its annual Citywide Tailgate fundraiser with the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

Collections sites for United We Feed include Vowell's Marketplace, Kroger, Walmart, Synergetics, Cadence Bank and Starkville Properties. The group is looking for volunteers on Nov. 5, 12 and 19 at Kroger and Vowell's from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are also needed on Nov. 5 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart, and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oktibbeha County Co-Op.

Volunteers are asked to commit at least one, two-hour shift. To sign up, contact the group at unwayokt@maxxsouth.net or 662-323-3830.