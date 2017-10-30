Busy Mullen: MSU football coach thinking about UMass not Florida

No sooner had Florida announced it had parted ways with head coach Jim McElwain on Sunday when the rumor mill ramped up declaring Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen as a candidate to be the next leader of the Gators.

The reasons for that are many. Mullen is a former Florida offensive coordinator. His old boss and former MSU Athletic Director Scott Stricklin now leads the Gators’ athletic department. It seems like a possible fit on the surface.

However Mullen stated Monday at his weekly press conference that he hasn’t even thought about the Florida opening.

“I’m really happy here (at Mississippi State),” Mullen said. “(I’m happy with) what we have as a program with the administration and the direction this program is headed in right now.”

It’s seemingly a yearly occurrence that Mullen’s name is linked to other jobs. Over the course of his MSU tenure, Mullen has flirted with and reportedly interviewed at numerous other institutions. However, every year, Mullen is back in Starkville and he insists he is glad that he is.

“I’m in a great position here,” Mullen said. “I have had my hand in how the facility has been built and we’ve been able to recruit the kind of players we want to recruit for our system.”

So despite all the talk of Mullen to Florida, or any other rumors linking him to anywhere else, Mullen reiterates his only concern is MSU. The Bulldogs face UMass this Saturday at 11 a.m. and Mullen says that’s the only thing he or his team will be thinking about in the days to come.

“Our focus is completely on UMass,” Mullen said. “I’m really happy with what we’re building here and we’re building for a great future here at Mississippi State.”

Stricklin, an MSU graduate, respects the job that Mullen has done at his alma mater.

He said it would not be wise to discuss openly whether Mullen is a serious candidate or not for the Gators.

"I need to be real careful because I'm going to be respectful of their situation," Stricklin said on Sunday. "They've got a good season going. I enjoyed it working with Dan. I think he would probably say the same. Dan can be direct and I can be direct. Sometimes we have direct conversations like you would anybody that you work with closely. He's done a really nice job there and as an alum of that school, I'm really proud of the job he's done at my alma mater."

Bulldogs not overlooking UMass

No. 21 MSU (6-2, 3-2) might be about to play a UMass team that sports an unimpressive 2-6 overall record, but the Bulldogs aren’t overlooking the Minutemen.

In fact, Mullen says when you look beneath UMass’ record, the Minutemen are a solid, competitive team.

“Despite being 2-6, they’ve only been outscored this season by about five points,” Mullen said. “That’s not very indicative of their record. Every game (they’ve played) basically comes down to the wire.”

In the Minutemen’s six losses, all have been decided by 10 or fewer points. UMass will also enter Saturday’s game with confidence after winning its last two games, giving Mullen and the Bulldogs greater reason to remain focused.

“They’ve won two in a row,” Mullen said. “They always play tough.”

Injury updates

A pair of Mississippi State receivers could be out for Saturday’s game against UMass, while several other previously-injured Bulldogs are expected to be available.

Mullen said on Monday that wide receiver Gabe Myles is doubtful against UMass with a foot injury. Myles’ foot has plagued him for much of the season. He missed three-straight games earlier this year, then returned to play against BYU and Kentucky, but was re-injured in the Kentucky game and missed the Texas A&M contest this past weekend.

Wide receiver Donald Gray’s status is also up in the air with a groin injury. According to Mullen, Gray was to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.

Linebacker Dez Harris, who left the Texas A&M game with a stinger, is expected to be back this week.

Also able to return are a pair of offensive linemen. Starting left tackle Martinas Rankin, who has missed the last three games recovering from an ankle injury, will be available, though he might be eased back into action.

Backup guard Michael Story, who has missed the last two games with a leg injury, is also possible to return.

Awards pile in

Mississippi State players racked in the awards following Saturday’s win at Texas A&M.

On Monday, the SEC picked MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald as the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week, and selected Montez Sweat as the Defensive Lineman of the Week.

It’s the fourth SEC Offensive Player of the Week award of Fitzgerald’s career. On Saturday, the junior signal caller accounted for 246 total yards and three touchdowns.

Sweat earned the Defensive Lineman of the Week honor for the second-straight week. Sweat totaled six tackles and had a career-best two sacks against Texas A&M. Sweat now has 31 total tackles this season, including an MSU-best eight tackles for loss. He also leads the Bulldogs with 5.5 sacks.

Also on Monday, Fitzgerald was picked as a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award while defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was listed as a Bednarik Award semifinalist.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to “America’s College Player of the Year.”

The Bednarik Award is given to the top defensive player in college football.

The winners of both awards will be presented at the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 7. The ceremony will be broadcasted on ESPN.

MSU-Alabama game

time to be determined

The kickoff time for Mississippi State’s November 11 home game against Alabama will either be at 2:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. it was announced on Monday. The final determination will be made by television networks after this Saturday’s games.

If MSU and Alabama are to play at 2:30 p.m., the game would be televised by CBS. If the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide kick off at 6 p.m., ESPN would televise the contest.