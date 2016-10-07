Burn ban issued for Oktibbeha County

State forestry officials have issued a burn ban for Oktibbeha County through October 21.

As of Friday afternoon, 41 counties across the state are under burn bans. The ban means no outdoor burning including campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, brush piles, debris and field burning.

"As the weather transitions from summer to fall, dry vegetation and low humidity increase wildfire activity statewide," said Mississippi Forestry Commission Public Relations Director Brighton Forester. "Also, the Southern Area Coordination Center has issued a Fuels and FIre Behavior advisory for Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and parts of Georgia through October 21."

Winds can carry floating embers from a fire and start a spot fire up to one and a half miles away from the burning area, he said.

The MFC has responded to 304 wildfires that burned over 2,700 acres. Currently, 16 homes and buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

Burn bans are enforced through a fine no less than $100, and not more than $500. Persons responsible for the fire—along with its generated smoke—are liable for all damaged property.