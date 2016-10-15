Burglary bust at Salvation Army

Starkville police arrested a local man Wednesday and charged him with burglarizing the Salvation Army at 407 Industrial Park Road.

Officers answered an early-morning alarm at the Salvation Army and arrested Jonas T. Andrews, 30, of Starkville, according to Cpl. Brandon Lovelady, SPD public information officer.

Andrews faces one count of commercial burglary and one count of disorderly conduct, according to the news release. He was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail, with bond set by Municipal Court at $5,594.25.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Starkville police at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.