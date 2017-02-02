Bully Gras Ball rolls out Royal Court

OSERVS held its annual Bully Gras Ball on Friday, Jan. 27.

The annual fundraiser benefited OSERVS - the Oktibbeha--Starkville Emergency Response Volunteer Services — a non-profit agency that provides assistance to victims of residential fires and other personal disasters. According to a news release, the event raised over $24,000 for OSERVS. The Bully Gras Ball is the largest annual fundraiser to support OSERVS.

Bully Gras was held at the Hilton Garden Inn, and the Title sponsor was TLAW 25, LLC.

The 2017 Bully Gras King and Queen were Frank and Ann Chiles. The couple both attended MSU in the 60's and 70's. They have two children and five grandchildren.Dukes and Duchesses of the Royal Court include Michael and Yulanda Haddix, Morgan and Jason Miller, and Shane and Heather Warren.

Michael and Yulanda Haddix met when she was a senior at Starkville High School and Michael was a freshman on the MSU football team. Michael made a career in the NFL, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and then the Green Bay Packers. He retired and returned to Mississippi with his wife to work in mental health profession.

They have three sons and two grandsons.

Morgan and Jason Miller met in Starkville. Jason is from Sturgis, and pursued a career in music in Nashville. He signed with Broken Bow Records and was the vocalist for Crossin Dixon, and later started the Jason Miller Band.

Morgan's job is being a full time mom, staying at home to take care of their two young children. She enjoys spending time with family, hunting, and all things Mississippi State.

Shane and Heather Warren both live in Starkville. Shane has a Ph.D in Educational Psychology and works with MSU's National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center. Heather is the Office Manager at Allen Chiropractic Center.