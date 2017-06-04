Bulldogs win a pair with backs to wall to stay alive

HATTIESBURG – Playing with its backs against the wall is just fine for this Mississippi State squad.

In the second game of the day on Sunday, MSU used a strong outing on the mound from Denver McQuary and Peyton Plumlee coupled with a three home-run game from its offense and moved to today with its 7-3 victory over South Alabama.

“Just a gigantic win for us,” head coach Andy Cannizaro said. “Denver McQuary got us halfway through a ball game today and obviously Peyton Plumlee came in and did a tremendous job. Both of those guys really stepped up and allowed us to win the ball game.”

After losing on Friday to start the regional against the Jaguars, MSU (38-25) got the start it needed from McQuary, who went five innings with just two hits surrendered and two runs while striking out three batters. Plumlee was again strong in relief to close things out throwing four innings with one run, two hits and five strikeouts.

McQuary got the Bulldogs down in a hole in the second inning when New Hope native Wells Davis crushed a 3-2 fastball over the left center field wall for the 1-0 South Alabama lead. Important for MSU and McQuary is that he settled in and left the deficit where it was.

That gave the Bulldog lineup time to come alive as the lineup came around for the second time against the lefty Andy Arguelles.

With two outs, MSU saw the bats come alive starting with a two run home run to left field from lead off man Hunter Stovall that gave the Bulldogs a sudden 2-1 lead. It came on a 2-0 pitch and Stovall was ready for it.

“I knew a fastball was coming,” Stovall said. “In my mind, I was like, ‘get a clean barrel on it’. It worked out for me.”

Brent Rooker and Ryan Gridley kept the inning alive with a walk and a single just long enough for senior Cody Brown to smash a three-run home run to right center and it was 5-1 for MSU in the third.

Davis was back in action in the fourth with another solo blast off of McQuary to lead off the bottom of the inning and close it to 5-2. Again McQuary worked around the rest of the inning to limit the Jaguars to just that run and kept the lead.

McQuary and Plumlee worked the Bulldogs into the eighth inning keeping things where they were before some insurance.

State loaded up the bases with one out on a double from Gridley, walk and a one out hit by pitch. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Hunter Vansau gave MSU a 6-2 lead heading to the always elusive eighth inning.

Plumlee walked and hit the first two batters of the inning but appeared to be on the way to getting out of it with a strikeout and pop up. Paul Russo had different plans when he lined an RBI single into right center field and cut the lead to 6-3. Plumlee got out of the inning with a strikeout.

“I thought he had an incredible drive to succeed,” Cannizaro said. “You could just tell that he really wanted it (Sunday night). His effort was outstanding. I thought Peyton got better as he went (Sunday).”

It didn’t take long for MSU to get that run back. Cole Gordon pinch hit to start off the ninth inning and on the first pitch he saw, he drove it to left for a solo home run making State’s lead 7-3.

“He put an incredible swing on a tough pitch to handle," Cannizaro said. It was a fastball up in the zone. It didn’t just clear the fence, the billboard stopped the ball. I wanted to give him a swing and he certainly made the most of it.”

That blast gave MSU all the momentum it needed as Plumlee cruised through the final three outs and finished things out and kept the Bulldogs alive.

South Alabama finished the season with a 40-21 record.

State ended the day with 26 hits in two games seeing its offense come back to life at the right time.

Against the Jaguars, Gridley and Brown were particularly strong combining for a 6-for-9 game. Stovall was exceptional in the field and at the plate hitting his second home run of the season in his 2-for-5 game with two RBI.

MSU has now given itself a chance to do big things today. The Bulldogs have more of a hill to climb though as they have to beat host team Southern Miss twice starting with a game one at 1 p.m.

Cannizaro mentioned that Jacob Billingsley could likely be the starter and also said postgame that he’s been preparing Jake Mangum to get back on the mound. The sophomore centerfielder hasn’t pitched since April 9 against Kentucky.

“Our guys have been incredible. Every single day those guys answer the bell,” Cannizaro said. “They’re total team guys. We’re not very deep on the mound, but the effort we got from Denver and Plumlee are certainly going to allow us to go into (today) stronger than if we had to use multiple guys.”

First Game

Mississippi State 5, Illinois Chicago 4

To get to the second game of the day, Mississippi State got their fair share of palpitations.

The first seven innings were all about Konnor Pilkington as the MSU sophomore lefty threw an absolute gem. Pilkington carried a 5-1 lead into the eighth and was cruising behind 14-straight outs with nine strikeouts for the day.

That suddenly changed as the Flames manufactured three-straight hits off the pitcher in the eighth inning to cut the lead to 5-3. Spencer Price and Riley Self finished out the inning for the last three outs but not before UIC made it a 5-4 game.

Self faced a tall order in the final inning giving up a hit and two walks with one out to have the Flames a base hit away from walking things off. The freshman calmly struck out a batter and got a grounder to Gridley for the final out of the game and a Bulldog win.

MSU out-hit the Flames 14-7 on the afternoon with five players drawing multiple hits on the game led by Jake Mangum’s three. Elijah MacNamee led the team with two RBI for the day and Brent Rooker hit his 30th double of the year becoming the first SEC player in history to record 21 home runs, 30 doubles and 75 RBI.