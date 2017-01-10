Bulldogs welcome new football enrollees

Mississippi State added several new Bulldogs to the pack on Monday with the official additions of four recent high school graduates.

Quarterback Keytaon Thompson highlighted the new quartet of MSU football players, which also included defensive lineman James Jackson, wide receiver Austin Williams and defensive back Tyler Williams. The four are all now enrolled at Mississippi State and will participate in spring football practice this year.

For more on the Bulldogs, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.