Bulldogs take on Tide to open SEC schedule

Ready or not, here comes Southeastern Conference play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

MSU (9-3) tips off its SEC slate Tuesday night at Humphrey Coliseum when the Bulldogs battle league foe Alabama (7-5) at 7:30 p.m.

It’s the first taste of conference action for this year’s youthful MSU squad, a unit that ranks as the least experienced team of all 351 Division I programs according to KenPom.com. Despite any reservations about his club’s readiness though, Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland says it’s time to find out how his Bulldogs measure up.

“It doesn’t matter (if we’re ready for SEC games),” Howland said. “We’re playing. It’s coming.”

