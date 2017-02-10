Bulldogs sink Commodores

If there was any concern how Mississippi State would handle a school record No. 3 ranking, that was answered with a drive to the basket and score from Morgan William off the opening tip.

From those first points, the Bulldogs were locked and loaded.

A 21-point first half from Victoria Vivians was evidence enough that MSU has every intention of remaining in the top five. The Bulldogs completely overwhelmed and overpowered the visiting Commodores from Vanderbilt and ran away with a 86-41 Southeastern Conference victory.

“It’s been pounded in our head to finish the game out,” Vivians said. “We pounded them for all four quarters. The shoot around wasn’t great, so it surprised me as well. ”

Coach Vic Schaefer worried aloud earlier during the week about outside distractions for his young team. Those didn’t seem anywhere to be found on Thursday. The evidence of MSU’s play came postgame when Schaefer still donned his coat, an article of clothing that usually is removed early in games out of frustration.

“I just think offensively we’re getting more continuity," Schaefer said. "We’re getting more chemistry. I thought we were really good and we attacked the zone better than normal. I think our kids are getting an understanding of what to look for. Defensively, we’ve been pretty good.”

The Bulldogs’ first quarter told the story of how things would go on this night. They started the game on a 20-2 run hitting their first five shots from the field and led 23-6 after 10 minutes. MSU came out as hot as it's been this season hitting 10-of-15 in the quarter.

It got worse for the Commodores when Vivians got hot.

The junior forward lit up the second period with her 13 points and was 8-of-12 in the half with 21 points as the Bulldogs pushed their lead out to 42-15 at the break.

“If I’m in a groove and I’ve got my feet right, It’s going in,” Vivians said.

Vivians and the rest of her starting teammates gave way to the bench from there.

Roshunda Johnson led the way off the bench in the third and fourth quarter. After missing the Missouri game visiting her sick mother back home in Arkansas, she reminded everyone that she was still there.

Johnson hit five 3’s in the second half to finish the game with 17 points. It pushed MSU’s lead to as much as 50 and it closed things out easily with the benches clear.

“I just came in and did what I know how to do for my team," Johnson said. "We kept the lead and we kept punching. Just coming back with my team knowing we’ve got more games to come. It felt really good.”

MSU (24-1, 10-1) won their 12th-straight game at Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday and is back on a four-game winning streak since its only setback of the year at South Carolina in January.

State’s defense forced the Commodores into 24 turnovers and had 24 points off of those turnovers. The Bulldogs also dominated in the paint with 38 points to 12 and out-rebounded Vandy 47-36. It was the 12th game this season and fourth in SEC play that MSU held its opponent to 50 or less points.

“Our kids played really hard (Thursday night) defensively,” Schaefer said. “I thought everybody was at a real nice level intensity wise. We’re always going to guard you.”

The offense had a pretty good day as well for the Bulldogs. MSU hit 50 percent of their shots for the night and 45 percent from 3-point range at 9-of-20. The bench that helped the Bulldogs continue to push their lead out in the second half scored 39 points.

William scored just six points put dished out eight assists with no turnovers in her 26 minutes played.

Rivalry Sunday is on the way this weekend as MSU heads to Oxford in another tough test on the road. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at The Pavilion against Ole Miss with the game being shown on SEC Network.

