Bulldogs seek more SEC success

Aric Holman has enjoyed the one and a half years he has been at Mississippi State.

Nothing has compared to the last week for the sophomore forward though.

The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1) are fresh off of back-to-back Southeastern Conference road wins for the first time in six years and will look to keep the good times rolling right along Saturday when MSU battles Texas A&M (9-6, 1-3) at noon at Humphrey Coliseum.

“It’s always fun to win and it’s extremely fun to win when everybody is on the same page,” Holman said.

