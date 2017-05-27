Bulldogs see bright spots during SEC Tournament

Mississippi State left Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday morning just after breakfast.

The Bulldogs returned to Starkville following a run in the Southeastern Conference Tournament that didn’t result in a championship or trophy. State lost a pair of Friday games to end any title hopes after winning contests on Wednesday and Thursday.

Yet head coach Andy Cannizaro believes the Bulldogs didn’t come home empty handed.

“Coming to Hoover, it’s such a terrific event,” Cannizaro said. “It’s such a competitive tournament. We won two ballgames. We go 2-2. We beat a really good Arkansas team that we lost three times to earlier this year. We came back and beat Georgia after they had beaten us twice the previous week. I thought there were some really good things.”

Many might remember MSU’s 2017 SEC Tournament run for the disastrous Friday games that led to the Bulldogs’ exit. State led Florida 3-0 in the eighth inning in Friday’s first game. That’s when the Gators tied a tournament record by scoring 11 runs in a single inning before toppling MSU 12-3. Arkansas staged a six-run sixth inning later in the day to fuel a 9-2 win over the Bulldogs.

“We’ve been talking all year about the lack of depth due to injuries and a lot of other things,” Cannizaro said. “(Friday), what ultimately happens is you run out of arms.”

However the news was far from all bad for MSU in Hoover. State’s starting pitching was outstanding.

On Wednesday, Konnor Pilkington shut out Georgia for eight innings. On Friday, Cole Gordon put forth the best pitching performance of his career when he no-hit Florida for four innings on the way to allowing just one run over seven frames. Jacob Billingsley pitched into the sixth inning later on Friday and gave State the chance to defeat Arkansas before the Razorbacks beat up on MSU’s bullpen.

Cannizaro believes the showings of Pilkington, Gordon and Billingsley in Hoover illustrate State has a legitimate chance in whatever NCAA Regional the Bulldogs play in next.

“I feel great about what Jacob Billingsley did (Friday),” Cannizaro said. “I feel really encouraged about what Cole Gordon did earlier. Obviously with Pilkington going, there are three guys right there.”

Unfortunately as Cannizaro and the Bulldogs saw, three good starts don’t always equal success in the SEC Tournament. The SEC’s premier event is the ultimate grind. Even if MSU had won a game on Friday, the Bulldogs still needed two more victories to win the tournament. Given the Bulldogs’ pitching situation, that was highly unlikely to happen.

“This (SEC Tournament) is more difficult to navigate than an NCAA regional is,” Cannizaro said. “With an NCAA regional, you have to win three ballgames. We have to come (to the SEC Tournament) and win five ballgames to try and win this whole thing. We’re just not built for that. We have six guys that we feel good about right now and when you’re trying to win four or five ballgames, six arms don’t last very long. That’s kind of what happened here.”

Yet next week, the Bulldogs can begin anew with a simpler format than the 12-team event in Hoover. State will learn its postseason fate on Monday when the NCAA Tournament field is announced at 11 a.m. The selection show will be broadcast on ESPN2.

MSU might not have had the guns to win the war that is the SEC Tournament, but the tournament did give the Bulldogs the belief that things might just be different once regional play starts later this week.

“We have to win three ballgames in a regional,” Cannizaro said. “We have enough starting pitching to do that. When you start having to win four or five ballgames in less than a week span, we’re not built for that right now unfortunately and you run out of pitching and we ran out of pitching (at the SEC Tournament).”