Bulldogs see bats come to life: MSU gets first win of season

Cole Gordon connected with a big cut on Saturday and drove the baseball down the right-field line and over the wall.

His mullet bounced in the wind as he rounded the bases. One night after striking out three times, Gordon had his first career home run. Mississippi State enjoyed a similar offensive turnaround as, a night after scoring just twice in a loss to Texas Tech, the Bulldogs cruised to an 8-2 win over Western Illinois at Dudy Noble Field.

“I think what happened (Saturday) was only a sneak preview of what we’re capable of,” Gordon said. “I think we have a lot of weapons. Tanner (Poole) had a great night (Saturday). (Brent) Rooker is always a threat. (Ryan) Gridley is always a threat. I think we’re going to have a really explosive offensive team.”

MSU (1-1) posted 10 total hits in the game. Poole led the charge with a 3-for-4 night against Western Illinois (0-3). Poole also drove in two runs, both coming on a single that capped off a five-run first-inning that put the Bulldogs on the path to the win.

“It felt good putting up five early,” Poole said. “That’s what (head coach Andy Cannizaro) likes to do is go ahead and jump on them early and take the breath out of them.”

Mississippi State’s big early rally allowed starting pitcher Peyton Plumlee to settle in. The right-hander took the win as he filled up the strike zone all night long in his six solid innings of work. Plumlee allowed just four hits and two runs (one earned) in the game. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

“After I saw that, I knew we were going to be able to produce some runs, I knew that I could just go out there and pitch to contact and let my defense work behind me,” Plumlee said. “I think that was the key to success in the game was just knowing the hitters had my back.”

Nate Westfahl took the loss for Western Illinois.

The MSU offense gave Plumlee support right out of the gate as the Bulldogs took advantage of Westfahl’s struggles. In the bottom of the first, Mangum led off with a walk and Luke Alexander singled to start the Mississippi State rally. Two batters later, Rooker plated the Bulldogs’ first run with an RBI single. After Elih Marrero flied out for the second out of the inning, Cody Brown and Gordon worked back-to-back walks forcing in MSU’s second run. Rooker then scored on a wild pitch ahead of Poole’s two-run single.

“We came out and set the tone early,” Cannizaro said. “We were able to put a five-spot up on the board in the very first inning. We started fast. We were aggressive. We had some quality at-bats early in the ballgame. We jumped on a pitcher that’s had a lot of success in his career. He’s a veteran kind of guy that tried to change speeds and keep us off balance.

“Those five runs we put on him early kind of set the tone for the way the game was going to be.”

After Western Illinois scraped across single runs in the third and fourth innings to pull to within 5-2, State’s offense then went back to work and added to its lead.

Gordon’s homer and an RBI single from Mangum gave the Bulldogs two more runs in the fourth. Hunter Stovall had an RBI single in the sixth that plated Poole for MSU’s final run.

Ryan Rigby and Trysten Barlow then combined to throw three shutout innings of relief to lock down Mississippi State’s first victory of the season.

The win also served as the first in Cannizaro’s head coaching career.

“It was a really cool feeling,” Cannizaro said. “It was awesome. It’s a dream come true to be the baseball coach here at Mississippi State. To get that first win is a great feeling.”

Cannizaro hopes his team’s bats can stay hot as he and the Bulldogs go for their second and third wins Sunday. MSU will battle Western Illinois again at noon. As of press time, the Bulldogs still haven’t decided on a starting pitcher for that game. Then immediately following, MSU will square off with No. 14 Texas Tech. Ryan Cyr will get the starting nod for the Bulldogs against the Red Raiders.