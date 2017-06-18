Bulldogs receive summer baseball assignments

Mississippi State’s 2017 baseball season is over, but the work is far from done for most of MSU’s roster.

A total of 21 current Bulldogs will continue playing baseball over the summer months, as well as four future State players.

Perhaps the most prestigious destination for any Bulldog will be the one ace left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington is bound for. Pilkington will be a part of the collegiate national team with Team USA this summer.

“I’m honored and excited to be out there with the best collegiate players in the nation,” Pilkington said. “I’m overwhelmed with the opportunity and I feel like it’s going to be a good experience for me. I’m tremendously honored.”

MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro called it “the greatest thing to happen in (Pilkington’s) career” to be able to suit up for the national squad.

“He is going to grow tremendously in his leadership ability and focus every day.”

While Pilkington performs on perhaps the biggest stage of any Bulldog this summer, his teammates will be hard at work as well. The 24 remaining players with MSU ties will be scattered across the country in nine different leagues on a total of 13 different teams.

Four Bulldogs will play in arguably the premier summer league in the country, the Cape Cod Baseball League. Those players include infielders Hunter Stovall and Luke Alexander, outfielder Jake Mangum and pitcher Trysten Barlow. Mangum, Stovall and Barlow will all be teammates with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, while Alexander will suit up for the Cotuit Kettleers.

A majority of MSU players are headed for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Those include outfielder Brant Blaylock, catchers Dustin Skelton and Marshall Gilbert, as well as pitchers Parker Ford, Noah Hughes, Peyton Plumlee and Spencer Price.

Blaylock, Plumlee and Skelton will all be members of the Amsterdam Mohawks. Ford, Hughes, Price and Gilbert will all play for the Elmira Pioneers. It’s an especially important assignment for Hughes as the highly-regarded pitcher continues his comeback from arm surgery.

Both the Northwoods League and the Valley League will have three Bulldogs each.

Outfielder Tanner Poole and first baseman Alex Pener will each play in the Northwoods League for the Green Bay Bullfrogs. Pitcher Jacob Barton will perform for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Pitchers Trey Jolly and Andrew Mahoney will be teammates for the Valley League’s Waynesboro Generals. Pitcher Drew Windham will throw for the Purcellville Cannons.

Two Bulldogs are bound for the West Coast League. Infielder Harrison Bragg and outfielder Hunter Vansau will join forces on the Victoria Harbor Cats.

Mississippi State’s remaining summer league assignments include pitcher/first baseman Cole Gordon to the Lima Locos of the Great Lakes League, outfielder Elijah MacNamee to the Matsu Miners of the Alaska League, utility man Tanner Allen to the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken League and utility man Rowdy Jordan to the Terre Haute Rex of the Prospect League.

MSU pitcher Jacob Billingsley is also slated to play this summer, but his destination hasn’t yet been officially determined.