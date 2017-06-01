Bulldogs to put Gordon on mound against Jaguars

There was a time earlier this season that Cole Gordon getting a start on the mound might have been a scary thought for many that follow Mississippi State baseball.

That’s no slight on Gordon and his ability, but the 6-5, 253-pounder was supposed to be competing for a starting spot at first base, not being asked to eat innings and beat Southeastern Conference teams with his arm. Slowly but surely, Gordon is becoming a consistent presence on the mound.

Gordon is coming off the best outing of his career when he went toe to toe with the SEC champion Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament. Gordon cruised through the Florida lineup with a career-high seven innings with just four hits, one run and seven strikeouts.

The wheels fell off the wagon shortly after he exited with a 3-0 lead last Friday, but MSU Andy Cannizaro had seen enough. Because of that performance, he’ll toe the rubber to start game one of the Hattiesburg Regional taking on the South Alabama Jaguars Friday at 6 p.m.

“Cole has had some terrific outings this year and his last four or five games have been phenomenal,” Cannizaro said. “He is probably one of the biggest competitors on our team. He’s a guy that we have the utmost confidence in right now and we’re excited to give him the ball (today).”

One of the reasons for Gordon’s success has obviously been the continued innings he’s been able to eat up to hone his craft. He throws three pitches for strikes with his fastball, a changeup and a curveball becoming more and more productive for him.

For the year, Gordon has thrown 49 innings with a 4.59 earned run average, striking out 51 batters and walking 22. Of late, though, he’s become a legitimate SEC starter with three of his last four games against Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida producing a total of 15 innings of one-run ball with 14 strikeouts and not a single walk.

His ability to pound the strike zone has been the difference as he continues to let the defense work behind him.

“We have a really good defense and they’re going to do a good job," Gordon said. "I’m really confident in that. If I can do what I need to do and get them the ball, we’re in good hands.”

South Alabama packs just as strong of a punch as anything that Gordon has seen all year, though. The Jaguars come in fresh off of a Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship and they have three games under their belt against the Bulldogs this season.

Though they haven’t seen Gordon yet this year, he’s completely aware of the dangers of the lineup that hits at a .308 clip as a team.

“I think it’s one of the more dangerous lineups in the country,” Gordon said. “For them to play us in game one is a tough draw, but it’s what we have to do. The only way we have a chance to win is if we stay loose.”

MSU (36-24) took the first two games of the series against the Jaguars earlier in the year when it welcomed them for a round robin tournament that included Columbia. After 2-0 and 8-6 wins in Starkville, South Alabama got the best of the Bulldogs in Mobile with a 5-2 victory in the midweek.

“We’ve played these guys three times this year in three absolute dog fights,” Cannizaro said. “They’re extremely well-coached and play very hard. I would anticipate the fourth ball game of the year to be just like the previous three. It’ll be a tough ball game.”

From South Alabama’s perspective, head coach Mark Calvi doesn’t see things any differently than his counterpart.

Calvi has seen an MSU team that seems to have gotten better even through an injury-plagued year for the pitching staff.

Leaders have emerged for the Bulldogs that has helped them through those injuries and still makes them a dangerous team in Calvi’s mind.

“Mississippi State has had some tremendous amount of adversity, especially on the mound, and that’s what they’ve gotten,” Calvi said. “They have some guys that have competed at a high level in the NCAAs as well with guys like Jake Mangum and Cody Brown. You’re not going to fool them.”

South Alabama (33-19) will counter Gordon with right hander Randy Bell (6-3, 3.75).