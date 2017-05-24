Bulldogs postponed: MSU-Georgia baseball game pushed back due to delays

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are still alive in the Southeastern Conference Tournament today, though it didn’t happen exactly as they drew it up.

Due to rain and lengthy game times in Tuesday’s first three games in Hoover, Ala., MSU’s Tuesday night game against Georgia was postponed until Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The game is still slated to be broadcast on SEC Network.

Even with the shift in schedule at the last minute and the early wakeup call, State coach Andy Cannizaro said his team will be ready to play.

"I think a 9:30 start for us is going to be fine," Cannizaro said. "There shouldn't be any type of lack of energy or lack of emotion. It's the SEC Tournament and everybody has to win. We're excited to get out there and do everything we can to beat Georgia."

Mississippi State entered the SEC Tournament with a 34-22 overall record, while Georgia stands at 25-31.

The schedule change will impact the course of the SEC Tournament over the next several days. Arkansas, who was originally scheduled to play the winner of the MSU-Georgia game tonight, now won’t play until Thursday.

There will now also be three Friday games, as opposed to the originally scheduled two, before the tournament gets back on track Saturday with a pair of semifinal games ahead of Sunday’s championship contest.

As MSU begins its postseason, left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington (6-5, 3.41 ERA) is slated to start today’s game. Right-hander Chase Adkins (6-6, 3.79 ERA) is scheduled to start for Georgia.

"We're excited to get him back on the mound," Cannizaro said of Pilkington. "We're looking forward to him getting out there, competing and giving us an opportunity to win the ballgame.

"Getting rained out benefits our team a lot in terms of getting Konnor an extra day's rest."

The last two times that State has faced Georgia in SEC Tournament action, Mississippi State has eliminated Georgia.

Georgia took two out of three games from MSU in the next to last regular season series two weeks ago.