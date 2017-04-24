Bulldogs play Rebels in Governor's Cup baseball

Mississippi State has already gotten attention this season by overcoming all kinds of adversity to rise to the top of the overall Southeastern Conference standings.

The Bulldogs will try to keep impressing Tuesday night when they face rival Ole Miss in Pearl at Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Braves, in the annual Governor’s Cup at 6:30 p.m.

MSU (28-14) has already defeated Ole Miss (25-15) three times this season. The Bulldogs swept the Rebels in a three-game SEC series in Oxford nearly four weeks ago. If State can top its instate foe Tuesday night, it will mark the first time in 20 years that MSU has won all three league meetings and the annual non-conference tilt against Ole Miss in the same season.

To accomplish that feat, the Bulldogs will hand the baseball off tonight to starting pitcher Denver McQuary. The freshman right-hander is 0-1 so far this season with a 4.50 earned run average over 22 innings.

Ole Miss is projected to start another freshman righty in the form of Greer Holston. Holston is 2-2 this season with a 3.20 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

Holston could have his work cut out for him against the red-hot Bulldogs. Though tonight’s game doesn’t count in the SEC standings, MSU has won 13 of its last 15 games against SEC competition. Not only has that allowed the Bulldogs the chance to enter late April as a first-place team in the league, but national outlets are taking notice.

In polls released Monday, no entity has Mississippi State ranked lower than 13th. Collegiate Baseball thinks the highest of the Bulldogs. MSU is ranked seventh in the country in that poll.

The Bulldogs are ranked eighth by Baseball America, 10th by D1 Baseball, 11th by Perfect Game and 13th by both the NCBWA and USA Today polls.

It all can be attributed to just good, old-fashioned hard work and perseverance in the mind of MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro.

Win, lose or draw, Cannizaro expects those traits to continue to be on display Tuesday night.

“I love our team,” Cannizaro said. “Our players play so hard. We get after it every single day. I love coaching these guys and I love watching them compete.”