Bulldogs now have backs to the wall

HATTIESBURG - It’s not the position the Mississippi State Bulldogs wanted to be in, but they are ready to come out of the corner fighting today.

After losing a 6-3 decision to the South Alabama Jaguars on Friday night at Pete Taylor Park on the campus of Southern Mississippi, the season will be on the line for MSU.

The Bulldogs take on the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames at 1 p.m. in an attempt to keep their season alive for at least one more day.

“(We’re) certainly looking forward to getting back out on the field (today),” MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro said. “I expect our guys to come out and play better (today) than they did (Friday) and pitch it better. Our quality of at-bats needs to be much better. I expect our guys to do that. We’ll come out, put it on the line and make UIC play great to beat us (today).”

With their backs to the wall, the Bulldogs would not want anyone else on the mound other than ace pitcher Konnor Pilkington.

Cannizaro said he wasn’t saving Pilkington because he had the utmost confidence in Cole Gordon to get the job done against South Alabama.

Now that MSU is in the loser’s bracket, Cannizaro is ready to send his best out to try and put out the Flames.

“(I’m) really confident that he’s going to come out and throw strikes,” Cannizaro said of Pilkington. “He’s going to throw his fastball over the plate. His breaking ball and changeup have gotten better as the season has progressed.

“He is our best starting pitcher. We expect him to go out, pitch a very mature game and be able to throw his breaking ball over for strikes early in the game like he did his last outing against Georgia.”

In a 3-0 victory over Georgia at the SEC Tournament last week, Pilkington went eight innings, gave up five hits, walked just two and struck out six.

Bulldog third baseman Cody Brown looks forward to playing defense behind Pilkington today.

“We are expecting a great start out of him,” Brown said. “He has produced. He is going to go out there and fill the strike zone for us. He’s going to give us opportunities to make plays behind him. He’s trusting us to put up some runs for him.”

Pilkington (7-5, 3.13 ERA) is getting respect from more than just his teammates and coaches.

He is the No. 6 college sophomore by Perfect Game, the No. 20 starting pitcher in college baseball by D1 Baseball, the No. 3 prospect in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by D1 Baseball, the No. 2 SEC prospect in 2018 MLB Draft by D1 Baseball and the No. 3 SEC prospect in the 2018 MLB Draft by Perfect Game.

Cannizaro expects Pilkington to have a warrior-like mentality when he takes the mound today as MSU tries to extend its season.

“We expect him to put us on his back,” Cannizaro said. “(He will) do everything he can to help us continue to play in this tournament.”