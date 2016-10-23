Bulldogs lose football game on field goal

Austin MacGinnis kicked a season-long 51-yard field goal as time expired to lift Kentucky to a 40-38 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night and end a seven-game skid.

MacGinnis also made field goals of 46, 32 and 32 yards but missed a 28-yard attempt Kentucky's opening series.

Mississippi State trailed 34-24 with 14:57 remaining, but used two late touchdowns to make things interesting down the stretch, setting the tone for the exciting finish.

