Bulldogs lose in double overtime

The game lasted well into the night and into Saturday morning for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

It wasn't worth the wait for the Bulldogs.

Taysom Hill completed a touchdown pass in the second overtime and the Brigham Young Cougars defeated MSU 28-21 in a game that started on Friday night.

After Westin Graves missed a 42-yard field goal that would have given the Bulldogs an early lead in the first quarter, they did get points when Nick Fitzgerald tossed a short pass to Keith Mixon, who did the rest with his legs on a 44-yard touchdown with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cougars tied the game with 48 seconds left in the first quarter with a touchdown pass of their own. It was much shorter than the one from MSU as quarterback Taysom Hill threw to Hunter Marshall for a 1-yard score.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs had the only points with a 1-yard touchdown run by Fitzgerald. That capped a 78-yard, 14-play drive.

MSU held a 14-7 advantage at halftime.

With 13:15 left in the fourth quarter, BYU tied the game on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Moroni Laulu-Pututau.

That set up the overtime sessions.

Due to injuries to Kivon Coman and Brandon Holloway, Mark McLaurin got a start at safety and Ashton Shumpert was listed as the starting running back. It was Shumpert's seventh career start.

The Bulldogs remain on the road next week when they get back into Southeastern Conference play against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Ky.