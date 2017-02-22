Bulldogs lose basketball game to rival Rebels in overtime

The Mississippi State Bulldogs used a furious, late second-half run to charge back and forced overtime against Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

In the end though, the Bulldogs ran out of magic.

I.J. Ready scored a team-high 20 points, including six in the final 24 seconds of regulation to help MSU tie the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell to the Rebels 87-82 in overtime at Humphrey Coliseum.

“We were trying to get a win by any means and just didn’t happen,” Ready said.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 24 points in the game, while Sebastian Saiz posted a double-double for the Rebels with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyree helped solidify the victory for Ole Miss as he scored the first eight points of overtime as the Rebels began the period on a 10-0 run.

“Tyree was just terrific,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “He was fantastic.”

Tyree’s late heroics for Ole Miss (17-11, 8-7) spoiled a clutch final few moments of regulation play by the Bulldogs (14-13, 5-10). Trailing 63-54 with just 2:58 to go, State put together a 13-4 run to tie the game. Ready, who didn’t play in the two teams’ first meeting in Oxford on Jan. 31 due to a calf injury, played the biggest role in the comeback. MSU’s lone senior had a pair of free throws and two crucial layups during regulation’s final stretch, including a game-tying basket with just one second left on the clock.

“Ready is a senior that played with a senior’s sense of urgency,” Ole Miss head coach Andy Kennedy said. “He just kept driving us at the end and we were clock-watching as opposed to getting stops. He just started driving downhill and we could never get him stopped to close the game in regulation.”

In overtime, Tyree took control. He hit a 3-pointer to give the Rebels a 70-67 lead, then had an old-fashioned 3-point play later when he made a layup, was fouled and hit the free throw.

Tyree then hit two more free throws with 3:05 to play to put Ole Miss up 75-67 and on the path to the win.

Mississippi State was hampered in the game by a season-high 22 turnovers.

The Bulldogs have now lost five in a row. It’s the first five-game Southeastern Conference losing streak for MSU since the team lost the first five league games of the 2015-16 season.

“It’s tough,” Howland said. “There are parts of these games where we have the lead and the ball and don’t close it, but we have tough kids and they’ll battle back.”

Mississippi State will look to get back on the winning track Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Vanderbilt for a 3 p.m. game.