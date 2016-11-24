Bulldogs look to learning experience in Hawaii

Coach Vic Schaefer can’t think of a much better way to spend Thanksgiving than in Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown this year.

Of course, there’s the beautiful sights with beaches and palm trees, but there’s also an opportunity to really learn what it means to be thankful. That comes before the basketball that will be played this weekend for the Mississippi State’s women’s hoops team.

Schaefer plans to take his team to the sight of Pearl Harbor where oil still bubbles up to the surface of the water where Americans lost their lives 75 years ago.

“It will be a great educational experience,” Schaefer said.

