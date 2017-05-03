Bulldogs look to bounce back against Aggies in baseball series

Southeastern Conference baseball series losses have become a rarity for Mississippi State.

When Auburn took two out of three games from MSU last weekend, it marked just the second time this season and third time total over the last two campaigns that the Bulldogs didn’t claim an SEC weekend series victory. No. 9 Mississippi State (30-16, 14-7) looks to get back to its winning ways starting Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at No. 16 Texas A&M (33-13, 13-8) as the Bulldogs and Aggies begin a three-game set. MSU has already proven this season it has the ability to bounce back from defeat.

Senior Cody Brown said the Bulldogs are in good shape to do it again. “We’ve been here before,” Brown said. “We were swept on opening weekend (of SEC play), then after that we obviously turned it around. For us to respond like that earlier, I think everyone has taken (the Auburn series loss) to heart, but no one is letting it eat away at them.” It’s not as though Auburn embarrassed MSU. The Bulldogs topped the Tigers behind a strong Konnor Pilkington performance on Friday night. Pilkington will get the chance to duplicate that showing tonight at Texas A&M. Mississippi State hasn’t yet announced starting pitchers for Friday or Saturday. It was the Saturday doubleheader that ultimately cost MSU last weekend’s set against Auburn. The Tigers swept the series-concluding double dip by scores of 17-8 and 5-3.

Mississippi State first-year head coach Andy Cannizaro has since repeatedly referred to last Saturday as just one bad day at the ballpark. “We just played OK that day,” Cannizaro said. “Auburn beat us twice, but by no means do I think any less of our club and by no means do I think we’re going to do anything different. “In terms of us losing last Saturday, it was just one day. We beat them the previous day. I still feel great about our club.” If there was a reason for Cannizaro to be concerned, it’s that the injury bug continues to bite the Bulldogs hard. The latest victim is second baseman Hunter Stovall. Stovall was hit in the hand with a pitch last Friday. It fractured the fifth metacarpal. Stovall will be in a hard cast for around 10 days before shifting to a removable brace. Cannizaro is optimistic Stovall can be back in action by MSU’s regular-season-closing series against LSU starting May 18. “We’re looking forward to getting him back,” Cannizaro said. “He’s such a spark-plug kind of guy for us, but we’ve got good players all over the field. We’re just going to plug and play until he’s back.” Cannizaro can take solace in the fact that his team has battled through multiple injuries with success already this season. With just nine SEC games remaining, the Bulldogs sit tied for first place in the league standings. That’s the good news. The bad news is the top seven teams in the SEC are all either tied for first or within a game of first, so there is little room for error. Even so, Brown says MSU isn’t stressing about the standings. The Bulldogs are only worried about taking care of business and rebounding from last week. “We know and we’re aware of (the standings) for sure, but we try not to think about it too much and just take it a day at the time,” Brown said. “We’re just looking to control what we can control and we’re in control of our own fate right now.”