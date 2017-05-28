Bulldogs to learn postseason fate Monday

All the speculation can finally come to an end.

Mississippi State will learn its NCAA Tournament destination Monday when the field is announced at 11 a.m. The selection show will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Bulldogs first year head coach Andy Cannizaro is understandably confident he’ll see his team’s name on the television screen.

“We feel really good about where we are going into a potential regional,” Cannizaro said. “We feel really good that we’re going to get an NCAA bid and go somewhere.”

At one point this season, it appeared Mississippi State might have the chance to host a regional at Dudy Noble Field for the second-straight year. That possibility all but became nonexistent over the regular season’s final two weekends as MSU lost two out of three games at Georgia before being swept at home by LSU.

That has left the Bulldogs as a likely No. 2 seed in someone else’s regional. The question that will be answered today is where?

Projections the last couple of weeks have been literally all over the map. Two weeks ago, D1Baseball.com predicted the Bulldogs would stay in their home state as a No. 2 seed in a Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Miss. Those predictions changed in the latest projections as D1Baseball now believes MSU will go to the West Coast as the No. 2 seed over in California at a Long Beach Regional hosted by Long Beach State.

Baseball America’s latest projections put MSU as the No. 2 seed in a possible regional at Clemson.

By lunch time Monday, all the predictions can cease and Mississippi State will know with certainty where its postseason path will start.

No matter where the Bulldogs end up, Cannizaro knows a big challenge awaits. Yet adversity isn’t anything new to this year’s MSU squad that has had to battle through all kinds of ailments and issues. The Bulldogs and their leader now plan to simply keep on fighting wherever they get sent.

“I’m really proud of my guys for the effort they gave us (in the Southeastern Conference Tournament) and the effort they’ve given us all year long under some really tough circumstances with injuries and other things that have happened along the way,” Cannizaro said.